Possible Drug Lab Explodes in Arlington Apartment: Police

An Arlington apartment complex is cleaning up after an apparent explosion rocked one of the buildings, not far from AT&T Stadium.

Arlington fire crews were called at about Midnight Friday night to the Plantation Place Apartments on 700 East Randol Mill Road.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. Several windows were seen blown out from the blast.

Arlington police said a possible drug lab was inside the apartment and may have been the source of the explosion.

Nancy Cruz-Rodriguez, 39, and Odalys Corrales, 18, were borth arrested by Arlington police. Both women were charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Corrales was also charged with child endangerment becuase an infant was inside the apartment at the time.

Police are working with Child Protective Services for care of the child.

Lt. Christopher Cook said 21 pounds of methamphetamine was seized as well as cash and a vehicle. He said APD will be working with federal agencies to investigate the case.