Large Fire Damages North Richland Hills Apartment Building

Firefighters from several North Texas agencies responded to an apartment building fire Tuesday in North Richland Hills. (Published 3 hours ago)

Firefighters spent hours battling a large apartment fire Tuesday evening in North Richland Hills.

The fire was reported before 7 p.m. at the Grayson Ridge Apartment Homes on the 6900 block of Northeast Loop 820.

The North Richland Hills Fire Department says its crews evacuated the burning building a took a defensive approach to fighting the fire, working to prevent it from spreading to other buildings.

Video Thousands Gather at Funeral for Fallen Richardson Officer

Firefighters from Richland Hills, Haltom City, Bedford, Keller and Colleyville provided mutual aid in fighting the fire, officials said.

Divine Ndi lives at the complex and says he was on his way to work when he received a call from his wife telling him the apartment was on fire.

"They are just wrapped up in the blanket with nothing else," Ndi said about his wife and daughter.

Raw Video: North Richland Hills Apartment Fire

Firefighters from several North Texas agencies responded to an apartment building fire in North Richland Hills. (Published 5 hours ago)

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the extent of the damage is unclear.

Eighteen units were evacuated.

Officials say one firefighter was injured when he fell from the third floor to the first floor. He was taken to a hospital and should be OK.