Another Priest Added to Dallas Catholic Diocese's 'Credibly Accused' List for 1960 Sexual Abuse Allegation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Another Priest Added to Dallas Catholic Diocese's 'Credibly Accused' List for 1960 Sexual Abuse Allegation

By David Tarrant/The Dallas Morning News

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Another Priest Added to Dallas Catholic Diocese's 'Credibly Accused' List for 1960 Sexual Abuse Allegation
    NBC 5 News
    Catholic Diocese of Dallas (file photo)

    The Dallas Catholic Diocese has added a new name to its list of clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse of children.

    The diocese, embroiled in scrutiny over its handling of past sexual abuse allegations, posted on its website over the weekend that Peter Barusseau was accused of abusing a minor while serving in North Texas. The diocese's short news item says the alleged abuse occurred in 1960. Diocese leaders did not release any further details about the alleged abuse.

    According to church records, Barusseau substituted for other priests from 1960-61 at Immaculate Conception in Denton, St. Anthony in Dallas and St. Mary in Sherman.

    Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Dad Pleads Not Guilty to Burning Daughter's Hand Over Stove

    [NATL] Dad Pleads Not Guilty to Burning Daughter's Hand Over Stove as Punishment

    A Florida father accused of burning his daughter's hand on a stove top as punishment entered a not guilty plea in court. Felipe Casanova Jr. was charged with felony aggravated child abuse, after police said he placed his 9-year-old daughter's hand on a hot stove to punish her for stealing a few dollars for food at school. 

    (Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices