Another Priest Added to Dallas Catholic Diocese's 'Credibly Accused' List for 1960 Sexual Abuse Allegation

The Dallas Catholic Diocese has added a new name to its list of clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse of children.

The diocese, embroiled in scrutiny over its handling of past sexual abuse allegations, posted on its website over the weekend that Peter Barusseau was accused of abusing a minor while serving in North Texas. The diocese's short news item says the alleged abuse occurred in 1960. Diocese leaders did not release any further details about the alleged abuse.

According to church records, Barusseau substituted for other priests from 1960-61 at Immaculate Conception in Denton, St. Anthony in Dallas and St. Mary in Sherman.

