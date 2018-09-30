'Anger Room' Creator Murdered by Boyfriend: Police

"Anger Room" creator Donna Alexander died after police say she was assaulted by 34-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell. (Published 57 minutes ago)

'Anger Room' Creator Believed to Be Murdered by Boyfriend: Police

The live-in boyfriend of the creator of the Anger Room is suspected of her murder, according to police.

Grand Prairie police said Donna Alexander died after they believe 34-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell assaulted her.

Police said the incident happened inside Alexander's home in Grand Prairie on Sept. 21.

Alexander was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Grand Prairie with severe injuries.

Police said she died the following Monday.

Officers interviewed Mitchell and arrested him at the hospital on outstanding warrants.

Hours later, detectives charged him with aggravated assault. However, they upgraded the charge to murder once Alexander died.

Mitchell is being held in the Tarrant County Correction Center on $250,000 bond.

"He used the thing that God gave us all, his hands, that were meant to heal...and he used them as a weapon toward my child," said Dalfinne Lassiter, Alexander's mother.

Donna Alexander, 36 and a mother of two, opened the well-known business the Anger Room in Deep Ellum.

The Anger Room provides a place where people can cope with stress by smashing things.

Family said that Alexander decided to create the Anger Room after being exposed to domestic violence herself. It was something she always advocated against.

"The fact that she ended up leaving this life with something she was against is mind-boggling," said her sister, Lauren Armour.

Lassiter said that Alexander donated seven of her organs to woman around the age of 30.

"She saved 7 lives, but she's gone," Lassiter said.

Family said a vigil will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at Cole Park in Dallas.

