Angel Tree Deadline: Gifts for 8,900 Angels Need To Be Returned - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Holidays 2019

Holidays 2019

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Angel Tree Deadline: Gifts for 8,900 Angels Need To Be Returned

Published 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Angel Tree Deadline Approaches, 4,500 Still Unadopted

    Thursday is the last to adopt an "angel" as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The deadline to return the gifts is Friday. (Published Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019)

    Friday is the last day return "adopted angels" as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

    The Salvation Army said Friday morning they had 8,851 angels that still needed to be returned to area malls (list below).

    "We are urging people to get the gifts back by 9 p.m. tonight at one of the nine shopping malls. So it's nine for nine," Pat Patey said.

    "We are just blown away every year that 50,000 angels are adopted by this very generous community," Maj. Jonathan Rich said. "Even though we are coming down to the wire, and we are a bit concerned about the numbers, we believe that North Texas will come through and we will hit our goal."

     For more information, click here.

    Mall Locations:

    ARLINGTON

    Parks at Arlington

    DALLAS

    Galleria Dallas

    NorthPark Center

    Town East Mall

    DENTON

    Golden Triangle Mall

    FORT WORTH

    Hulen Mall

    10,000 Salvation Army Still Need Adopting

    [DFW] 10,000 Salvation Army Still Need Adopting

    The Salvation Army is trying to give 50,000 children in North Texas a better holiday with its Angel Tree campaign, but there are still 10,000 unclaimed angels in need.

    (Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019)

    North East Mall

    Ridgmar Mall

    PLANO

    The Shops at Willow Bend

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices