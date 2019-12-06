Thursday is the last to adopt an "angel" as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The deadline to return the gifts is Friday. (Published Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019)

Friday is the last day return "adopted angels" as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

The Salvation Army said Friday morning they had 8,851 angels that still needed to be returned to area malls (list below).

"We are urging people to get the gifts back by 9 p.m. tonight at one of the nine shopping malls. So it's nine for nine," Pat Patey said.

"We are just blown away every year that 50,000 angels are adopted by this very generous community," Maj. Jonathan Rich said. "Even though we are coming down to the wire, and we are a bit concerned about the numbers, we believe that North Texas will come through and we will hit our goal."

For more information, click here.

Mall Locations:

ARLINGTON

Parks at Arlington

DALLAS

Galleria Dallas

NorthPark Center

Town East Mall

DENTON

Golden Triangle Mall

FORT WORTH

Hulen Mall

North East Mall

Ridgmar Mall

PLANO

The Shops at Willow Bend