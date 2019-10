Police in Sunnyvale are investigating a deadly crash, after an Amtrak train slammed into a semi-truck, killing the truck driver.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lawson Road and East Scyene Road, just east of the Mesquite Metro Airport.

79 people were on-board the Amtrak train when the crash happened, but no one was hurt.

The identity of the truck driver has not been released.

