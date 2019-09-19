American, Mesa Airlines Accused of Racial Profiling

Two north Texans say they were racially profiled on a recent American Airlines flight from Birmingham, Alabama to DFW. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Abderraoof Alkhawaldeh and Issam Abdallah say their flight on September 14 was deplaned after a member of the flight crew found them "suspicious."

According to a statement from American Airlines, the flight, which was operated by Mesa Airlines, was canceled "due to concerns raised by a crew member and a passenger."

Abdallah says after leaving the plane he and Alkawaldeh were approached by an FBI agent.

"I asked him what's the reason, he (FBI agent) said I went to the restroom and I flushed twice," Abdallah said. "It was a really humiliating situation in front of everybody, I felt like they were discriminating against my ethnicity and my religion."

Both men say their bags were searched a second time and they were eventually allowed to board the rescheduled flight hours later.

"I have flown more than one million miles with American Airlines, I have the highest elite status executive platinum and to be treated with disrespect, suspicion. This is absurd, unacceptable and un-American," Alkhawaldeh said.

In a statement Mesa Airlines told NBC 5 "The safety and security of our customers is our top priority, and we are conducting a thorough investigation of this matter."

American Airlines also told NBC 5 "Our team is working with Mesa to review this incident, and we have reached out to Mr. Alkhawaldeh and Mr. Abdallah to better understand their experience."