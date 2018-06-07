American Airlines is beginning new nonstop, seasonal flights to Iceland and Las Vegas.

The airline is commemorating the new flight to Reykjavik, Iceland - the country's capital and largest city - with a special gate event featuringan ice sculpture, traditional Icelandic food and Iceland-inspired music.

The new route, running from June through late-October, will be flown on a 176-seat Boeing Boeing 757-200, with lie-flat Business Class seats and additional bedding products products in the premium cabin. Customer's on the inaugural flight will also be provided a gift-package.

The new route to Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport (LAS), running from June through Aug. 20, will be offered Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The new flight is one of 800 daily flights from DFW, offered by American Airlines, serving more than 200 destinations in 31 countries.

