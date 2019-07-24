Alamo Historic Cannon Restored

The largest cannon ever found at the Alamo has been restored and placed on the grounds in front of the iconic Texas landmark. (Published 12 minutes ago)

The cannon weighs more than one ton according to experts who helped restore the cannon.

Officials say that old Spanish manuals from the time noted that the cannon would have been originally painted cobalt blue, but would've faded to a sky blue by the time the battle of the Alamo took place.

It was disabled by the Mexican army and buried after the battle in 1836, but was later discovered in 1852 by the Maverick family when they began buying land around the former mission.

It was conserved and restored by Texas A&M University in 2018.

Alamo officials say the cannon will stay in its new home for the foreseeable future.