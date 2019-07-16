After Fatal Dallas Crane Collapse, 6 Displaced Residents Sue Apartments, Crane Company - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
After Fatal Dallas Crane Collapse, 6 Displaced Residents Sue Apartments, Crane Company

More than 500 residents were displaced after the deadly crane collapse on June 9

By Dana Branham - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    The Elan City Lights apartment complex, where a crane collapsed June 9, in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, July 8, 2019.

    Six former residents of the apartment complex gashed by a falling crane last month are suing the apartment company and the crane company, accusing them of negligence.

    Houston-based attorney Ryan MacLeod is representing Mason Flores, 33; Antonio Griffin, 25; Tyra Lee, 22; Tonian Marshall, 50; Tierney Rattler, 28, and Rattler’s teenage son. They filed the lawsuit in Dallas County last week.

    They are among more than 500 residents displaced from their homes after the fatal June 9 collapse, when a crane toppled into the Elan City Lights apartment building during a sudden storm. Their lawsuit cites "serious personal injuries" they have sustained.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

