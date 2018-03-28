"Affluenza mom" Tonya Couch is accused of violating conditions of her release on bond for failing a urinalysis test.

Warrants were issued for her arrest, and Couch was picked up late Wednesday afternoon and booked in the Tarrant County Corrections Center in Fort Worth, where her son Ethan Couch is also being held.

Tonya Couch was charged in 2016 with hindering the apprehension of a felon and money laundering and was freed after posting $75,000 bond.

The felon was her son Ethan, who was facing allegations that he violated his probation in 2015. Ethan was 16 when he killed four people in June 2013, ramming a pickup truck into a crowd of people trying to help stranded motorists on the side of a North Texas road. He was driving at nearly three times the legal blood alcohol limit for adult drivers.

The conditions of Tonya Couch's release included wearing an electronic ankle monitor and remaining at home except for appointments with her doctor and lawyer. She was to be electronically monitored 24 hours per day and was subject to a visit from a probation officer at any time. She was also ordered to take routine drug tests.

In June, the Tarrant County District Attorney filed a motion to revoke her bond when when she drank alcohol and was seen holding a rifle at a gun show, which violated conditions of her release. A judge at that time decided not to put her in jail.

Couch will have a hearing on the new violations at some point.

Her son Ethan Couch is expected to be released from jail on Monday.