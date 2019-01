Two people are dead after a crash in Ellis County, according to officials at the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fatal crash happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Farm to Market Road 667 near White Rock Road in Italy, a DPS official said.

One adult and one child died in the crash, but identifying had not yet been released, according to DPS.

Officials said they did not know the exact time of the crash.

