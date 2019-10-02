Activists Take to Streets, Demand Reform Following Amber Guyger Sentencing

There were more calls for action Wednesday night as protestors gathered on the steps of the Dallas courthouse, before marching through city streets, Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

There were more calls for action Wednesday night as protesters gathered on the steps of the Dallas courthouse, before marching through city streets.

The protest was organized by Next Generation Action Network with a very clear message they wanted the city to hear. The group says it is not satisfied with the sentencing.

At one point the group blocked the intersection of Riverfront and Commerce until Dallas Police came and demanded they move.

They say this is all in response to the outcome of the sentencing phase of the trial – arguing that 10 years for Amber Guyger simply isn’t justice.

“Yesterday I felt a hope that finally society was hearing black mother’s cry. But then today, to me Amber Guyger got a time out,” said rally attendee Dee Crane, whose son was Tavis Crane.

Crane was shot to death by an Arlington Police officer in 2017.

“A murder conviction, that’s great. It’s almost unprecedented and it’s a rarity in this country. But as far as the punishment, the punishment did not fit that action,” said Charles Battles, a member of Next Generation Action Network.

The group has also called for the resignation of Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata. They claim he did not follow protocol in his treatment of Amber Guyger following the shooting.

The Jean family was not present during the rally and march.

But it was said during the rally protesters will not talk about Botham Jean’s brother’s grace with talking about his mother’s call for reform.