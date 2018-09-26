9th-Grade Crowley Student Cuts Boy With Pocketknife At School: Police

A 15-year-old student was arrested at the North Crowley 9th Grade Campus on Wednesday after he cut a 14-year-old student with a pocket knife, a school spokesman said.

The incident happened between first and second periods when two boys got in an argument on a stairway, said Anthony Kirchner, spokesman for the Crowley Independent School District.

"The students bumped each other and that was when the 15-year-old pulled out a knife and cut the 14-year-old victim in his right hand," Fort Worth police officer Tracy Carter said.

The victim was treated in the school nurse’s office and his mother later took him to the hospital, police said.

Bill Cosby Arrives to Court for Sentencing

Bill Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse early Monday, where a judge will decide if the 81-year-old comedian will go to prison as a result of his sexual assault conviction. (Published Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

The student with the knife will be disciplined according to the district’s code of conduct, Kirchner said.

The North Crowley 9th Grade Campus is located in a separate building next to the high school. It is part of the Crowley Independent School District but is in the city of Fort Worth.