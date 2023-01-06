9-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in McKinney Home; Father Arrested: PD

A McKinney man is in custody in connection with the stabbing death of his 9-year-old son Friday afternoon, police say.

In a statement, McKinney Police revealed early details in the investigation of an incident inside a home on the 700 block of Anson Court.

Police said a neighbor called 911 at about 4 p.m. to report a woman finding her son unconscious and bleeding inside the home. Officers forced their way into the house and found the woman's husband trying to hurt himself with a knife, the statement said.

The 9-year-old child was found dead in the garage with multiple stab wounds.

The father, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and treated at a hospital. Police said the man will be charged with capital murder.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family tonight," the police statement read. "As our investigation unfolds over the coming days and weeks, we will be able to share more about what transpired today."

Police said there was no one else inside the home and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

No further details were immediately available.

Capital Murder charges are pending against the child’s father at this time. pic.twitter.com/pmyrEOuWCz — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) January 7, 2023