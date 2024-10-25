9 Farmersville students charged in connection with hazing incidents

Nine student-athletes have been charged in connection with hazing incidents at Farmersville High School.



One student was arrested on September 26, the day district police were notified of the incidents, according to Farmersville ISD Police Chief Steve Wade.



The remaining eight students were charged this week.



The students are charged with unlawful restraint, Wade said.



There have been at least three incidents since the start of the semester. Each incident involved a different victim, Wade added.



He declined to name the type of sport with which the athletes are involved.



The Farmersville ISD Police Department will submit all evidence gathered to the Collin County District Attorney for processing, according to a press release from FISD.



“It is important to note that school disciplinary actions are separate from criminal charges. School discipline will be individualized, taking into account the seriousness of the offense, the student’s prior disciplinary record, statutory requirements, and any relevant disabilities,” the release said.

