87-Year-Old Man Fatally Shoots Wife: Haltom City Police

Betty Nickell, 86, died at the scene

William Nickell was arrested early Friday after he called dispatchers to report that he had shot his wife, Haltom City police say.
An 87-year-old man was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his wife, Haltom City police say.

William Nickell called dispatchers about 2 a.m. and told them that he had shot his wife, Betty Nickell.

He surrendered to officers without incident when they arrived at the 5100 block of Ira Street, police said.

Betty Nickell, 86, was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After speaking with detectives, William Nickell was booked into the North Richland Hills jail. He posted bond and was released Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating a motive in the shooting.

