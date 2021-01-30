80-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries ‘Consistent With' Being Struck by Vehicle, Police Say

An 80-year-old man was killed Saturday in Arlington after being found in the street with injuries "consistent with" being struck by a vehicle, police say.

A person who drove past the location noticed the man lying in the 900 block of E. Timberview Lane at about 4:28 p.m. Saturday and called 911, Arlington police said.

Police said the man's wife told them he walked outside to check the mail and did not return. She told officers about 10-15 minutes later she noticed emergency vehicles a few houses down from their residence.

Arlington police asked neighbors to check home surveillance systems for footage between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police noted Texas law requires a driver to stop and render aid in the event of a crash that causes injury or death.