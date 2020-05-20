Arlington

8-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by SUV in Arlington

An 8-year-old girl died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Arlington, police say.

Officers were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian along the 800 block of Blue Sky Drive, Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook said Wednesday in a news release.

Cook said investigators determined a 60-year-old man was driving his SUV southbound when he struck the girl, who was trying to cross the street.

Paramedics took the girl to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Cook said.

The driver involved in the crash has been cooperative and was released from the scene without being charged, Cook said, noting there were no immediate signs that the driver was impaired and there was no evidence suggesting that he was speeding.

The case remains under investigation, Cook said.

The girl's name will be released once next of kin have been notified.

