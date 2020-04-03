70-Year-Old Woman Killed in Fort Worth Road Rage Case: Police

A 70-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday, April 1 in Fort Worth in a case of road rage, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:40 a.m. to a major car accident at 2900 West Loop 820 South.

The woman's black Toyota Camry veered off the highway and crashed into a guardrail, police said.

When first-responders pulled her from her car, they learned she had been shot in the head.

The victim has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Julia Ann Gregor of Benbrook.

Police said she was returning home from work at the time.

Homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video and talked to witnesses who said a small white SUV was traveling in the area at the time and would like to talk to the driver of that vehicle, police said.