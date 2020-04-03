Fort Worth

70-Year-Old Woman Killed in Fort Worth Road Rage Case: Police

By Scott Gordon

Julia Gregor
Ted Gregor

A 70-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday, April 1 in Fort Worth in a case of road rage, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:40 a.m. to a major car accident at 2900 West Loop 820 South.

The woman's black Toyota Camry veered off the highway and crashed into a guardrail, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DeSoto 49 mins ago

DeSoto Brothers Fight Ends in Shooting

coronavirus 59 mins ago

Tutors Volunteer to Help Students With Homework

When first-responders pulled her from her car, they learned she had been shot in the head.

The victim has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Julia Ann Gregor of Benbrook.

Police said she was returning home from work at the time.

Homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video and talked to witnesses who said a small white SUV was traveling in the area at the time and would like to talk to the driver of that vehicle, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthshootingroad ragefwpd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us