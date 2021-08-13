69-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot in Dallas Apartment, Police Say

A 69-year-old was found fatally shot on a couch in his Dallas apartment Wednesday, Dallas police said.

Officers found L.T. Thornton, 69, with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call on 10:03 p.m. Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at the Hampton Terrace apartments located in the 5000 block of South Hampton Road.

Police said there are no suspects in custody, and the motive and circumstances surrounding Thornton's murder are under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.below@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number #144114-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment in the murder.

According to NBC 5 count's, Thornton's murder is the 128th homicide this year in Dallas.