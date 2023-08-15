$683M bond would improve Collin County roads, animal shelter

Collin County commissioners unanimously approved placing five propositions on the November ballot that would fund nearly $700 million in improvement projects around the county.

Proposition A would authorize $261 million to pay for "designing, developing, constructing, renovating, improving, expanding, and equipping court facilities and juvenile and adult detention facilities."

Proposition B would authorize nearly $6 million to pay for the construction of an addition to the Collin County Animal Shelter.

Proposition C would authorize more than $13 million to pay for construction of a 20,000 square foot facility for the Collin County Medical Examiner.

Proposition D would authorize more than $22 million to pay for park projects, specifically "acquiring, developing, constructing, renovating, improving, and equipping land for park and open space purposes, and including joint county-city projects."

Proposition E would allocate $380 million for several highway projects throughout Collin County, including development of the Collin County Outer Loop and funding for the ongoing expansion of US Highway 380.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.