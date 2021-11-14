6-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Made Dallas Police Chief for a Day

A 6-year-old cancer survivor from Rockwall spent the day as Chief of the Dallas Police Department on Friday.

Bennett Hernandez, who beat stage 2 lymphoma in October, spent the day with Chief Eddie Garcia and Deputy Chief Albert Martinez.

Bennett Hernandez is Chief for a day and got to help Chief Martinez get some paperwork done. Bennet is a survivor of childhood cancer. @DPDChiefGarcia pic.twitter.com/20TUUKm2Sl — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) November 12, 2021

@DPDChiefGarcia showing Bennett that the the child in us all truly never leaves. pic.twitter.com/fOvUuophPS — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) November 12, 2021

According to the Dallas Police Department, Hernandez helped police to get some important paperwork done, and he even drew and discussed force-fields with Chief Garcia.

This isn't the first time North Texas police have supported Hernandez in his fight against cancer. The Rockwall Police Department held a parade for Hernandez in front of his house last month.

Rockwall police were joined by members of the Dallas Police Department, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, and Rockwall Fire Department as Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron presented him and his family with a challenge coin.

According to the Rockwall Police Department, after his cancer diagnosis in August, Hernandez underwent chemotherapy at Children's Medical Center Dallas. He rang the bell signaling that he was cancer free and was discharged from the hospital in October.

Rockwall police said Hernandez wants to be a police officer when he grows up. He has told his mother that he wants to "arrest the bad guys."

After his cancer diagnosis, Hernandez started calling cancer "the bad guys."

The Rockwall Police Department said in a Facebook post that after ringing the bell signaling the end of chemotherapy treatment, appears that Hernandez has indeed "arrested the bad guys."