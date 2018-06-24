6-Year-Old Boy With Autism Missing in Kaufman County

Kaufman County authorities are searching for a six-year-old boy with autism who was last seen by his parents as late as 4 p.m.

The boy, whose name is Dalton Robertson, is non-verbal and about 3 feet tall and 48 pounds, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen near the intersection of Cottonwood Lane and F.M. 987 near Talty wearing a pull-up diaper and could also be wearing black rubber boots.

Sheriff's officials said the boy's parents believe he walked out of the house on his own.

Aerial and ground searches are underway involving multiple local fire departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Game Warden.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office asked that any information regarding the missing child be called in to 469-376-4500.