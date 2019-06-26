6 New Alleged Victims of Dallas Senior Living Murder Suspect Named in Suit, Bringing Total to 18 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

6 New Alleged Victims of Dallas Senior Living Murder Suspect Named in Suit, Bringing Total to 18

By Charlie Scudder - Dallas Morning News

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    6 New Alleged Victims of Dallas Senior Living Murder Suspect Named in Suit, Bringing Total to 18
    Dallas Morning News

    A new lawsuit alleges a serial murder suspect's path of violence through Dallas and Collin counties was even wider than previously believed.

    Billy Chemirmir, 46, was already accused of killing 12 women in Dallas and Collin counties. The lawsuit suggests five more women and one man were also killed.

    Family members filed the suit Tuesday against The Tradition-Prestonwood, a senior living complex where eight of the people died.

    Go here to read the rest of the story from our media partners The Dallas Morning News.

    Suspected Serial Killer Charged With 5 Additional DeathsSuspected Serial Killer Charged With 5 Additional Deaths

    A suspected serial killer, accused of targeting elderly women in Dallas and Collin Counties, is now facing 12 counts of capital murder.

    (Published Thursday, May 16, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices