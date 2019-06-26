A new lawsuit alleges a serial murder suspect's path of violence through Dallas and Collin counties was even wider than previously believed.

Billy Chemirmir, 46, was already accused of killing 12 women in Dallas and Collin counties. The lawsuit suggests five more women and one man were also killed.

Family members filed the suit Tuesday against The Tradition-Prestonwood, a senior living complex where eight of the people died.

