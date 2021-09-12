58-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Grand Prairie Crash: Police

A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while he was outside his SUV in Grand Prairie on Saturday night, police say.

The crash happened on the eastbound service road of Interstate 30 near Belt Line Road at about 8:15 p.m., Grand Prairie police said.

Police said the driver of the passenger car struck the man outside the SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity was not released Sunday.

Police said the crash was still under investigation. It was unclear Sunday if any arrests had been made or charges field.