52-Year-Old Man Killed in North Dallas Motorcycle Crash: Police

A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Dallas early Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred when the operator of a motorcycle, 52-year-old Rolland Whitt Jr., was traveling southbound near 17700 Vail Street at approximately 1:38 a.m.

Police said Whitt failed to negotiate a curve in the road, causing his motorcycle to leave the roadway.

He hit the curb and lost control of the motorcycle before coming to rest in an apartment complex driveway, police said.

According to police, Whitt was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later from injuries sustained in the crash.