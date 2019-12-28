Dallas

50-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Lake Highlands Apartments: Police

Rogelio Martinez-Garcia died at a local hospital 

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night at an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road.

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening at an apartment complex in Lake Highlands, Dallas police say.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the Villas at La Risa apartments in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road, where they found Rogelio Martinez-Garcia with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Martinez-Garcia was transported to a local hospital, where he died. 

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or email christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

