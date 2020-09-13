5 Injured in Major Crash in Garland

Five people are injured, two critically, after a crash on Interstate Loop 635 in Garland Sunday evening, police said.

The crash happened around 5:08 p.m. on I-635 between McCree Road and Jupiter Road, Garland police said.

Police said a blue Lexus moved "erratically" from the far right lane to the far left lane and struck the back of a red pickup truck, which caused the truck to flip.

Both cars came to a stop in the grass median between the service road and the interstate, police said.

Two passengers of the pickup truck were in critical condition Sunday, police said. Two other passengers of the truck and the driver of the Lexus are all in stable condition.

No further information was released Sunday.