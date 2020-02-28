Dallas

5 Arrested Following 40-Minute Police Chase Through Dallas

Five people were taken in to Dallas police custody after leading officers on a 40-minute chase Friday morning, police said.

The incident started as a report of carjacking in the 4600 block of Monarch Street at about 12:45 a.m., police said. Officers tried to pull the suspects over, but they fled and the chase ensued, police said.

Several officers and Dallas Police Air One helicopter were involved in the chase, which took them into residential neighborhoods.

Police say the drivers also went in the wrong direction of traffic on some streets and threw items from the vehicle.

The driver ended up in a dead end street on N. Tatum Avenue. Five people were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. No other information was available.

