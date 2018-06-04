5 Shot at Football Game in Fair Park

Five people were shot at a football game in Fair Park on Sunday, June 3, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Five people were wounded in a shooting at a football game in the Fair Park neighborhood of Dallas Sunday night.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center after a football game between athletes from two Dallas neighborhoods, according to witnesses.



The extent of the victims' injuries were not immediately known.

A large crowd was gathered on the field when multiple shots rang out, according to a video posted to social media that appears to show the incident.

Information about the potential shooter or shooters was not immediately available.

Several calls and emails to the Dallas Police Department about the shooting have not been returned.