How to Avoid Crooks Pretending To Be the IRS
How to Avoid Crooks Pretending To Be the IRS

By Wayne Carter

Published 36 minutes ago

    Beware, scammers are posing as IRS agents and asking for money, claiming there's a problem with a person's tax return.

    There are many tell tale signs, however, to help you avoid falling victim to someone stealling your money.

    First, know that if the IRS has an issue with your tax return they will always reach out by mail first.

    They do call, but it's only after sending you a letter.

    No matter what the person said or how real their page looks the IRS also won't send you a message via social media.

    Rushing you to pay is also a warning sign. The IRS just doesn't do that.

    Not only do they give you time to pay, but also time to fight back if you disagree with their decision.

    Remember, it's the IRS, not some back alley bill collector.

    Yelling, cursing, threatening to have you arrested or deported isn't the real government agency.

    Paying for wire transfers, gift cards, or prepaid debit cards are also warning signs.

    The IRS won't even ask for credit card information over the phone.

    You can always look up information for yourself at irs.gov.

