47-Year-Old Man Found Shot in Vehicle in South Dallas Dies

A 47-year-old man died after he was found shot early Thursday morning in South Dallas, police say.
At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Pine Street and found Anthony Patterson in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Patterson was taken to an area hospital, where he from his injures that evening, police said.
Anyone with information may call Detective Chaney at 214-671-3650 or email derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #137658-2020.