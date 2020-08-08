Dallas

47-Year-Old Man Found Shot in Vehicle in South Dallas Dies

Officers found Anthony Patterson in a vehicle with a gunshot wound

Metro

A 47-year-old man died after he was found shot early Thursday morning in South Dallas, police say.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Pine Street and found Anthony Patterson in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Patterson was taken to an area hospital, where he from his injures that evening, police said.

Anyone with information may call Detective Chaney at 214-671-3650 or email derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #137658-2020.

