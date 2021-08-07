45-Year-Old Man Killed in Triple Shooting at Dallas Bar: Police

One man is dead and two other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning at a bar in Far North Dallas, police say.

Officers responded at about 1:16 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Hideaway Bar in the 14900 block of Preston Road.

Police found three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to local hospitals, where 45-year-old Ngarge Spears died.

According to witnesses, a male was seen getting inside a late model silver or gray Cadillac being driven by a female after the shooting. The Cadillac fled eastbound, police said.

The driver had been seen talking to the victim inside the bar before the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.