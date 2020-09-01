44-Year-Old Man Dies From Homicidal Violence After Being Found at Car Fire: Police

A 44-year-old man died from homicidal violence after being found by a car fire in Dallas by Interstate Highway 45 early Tuesday morning, Dallas police said.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., Dallas police and fire units responded to a car fire at East Overton Road at I-45.

Upon arrival, Ezra Clark, 44, was found outside of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene due to homicidal violence, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit by calling 214-283-4825 and reference case #155122-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.