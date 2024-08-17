4-year-old at Dallas hospital after possible drowning incident in Mesquite

A four-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a possible drowning Saturday morning, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

A police department spokesperson said officers responded to an assistance call in the 1900 block of Rodeo Drive at around 9:48 a.m.

According to authorities, when they arrived at the scene, they found the young child drowning in a pool. Mesquite Fire Department first responders and officers used lifesaving measures before the child was taken to a local hospital.

The victim was then flown to the Children's Medical Center in Dallas. There is no word on the condition of the child.

