35-Year-Old Man Found in Alley With Fatal Gunshot Wound: Dallas Police

A 35-year-old man was found fatally shot in an alley in the White Rock area of Dallas on Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the health and welfare check call around 9 a.m. the 9100 block of Interstate 30.

They found Francisco Villanueva Rodriguez on the ground in the alley behind Tiger Cabaret with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said the actual shooting occurred a short distance away in the 3800 block of Dilido Road.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information may call Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 076195-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.