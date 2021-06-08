34-Year Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burleson, Police Say

A 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside of a Burleson bar Saturday, police say.

Officers went to Dalton's Corner, a Burleson bar and restaurant, in response to a stabbing at about 2:13 a.m. Saturday, Burleson police said. Upon arrival, officers found Bobby Lee West, 34, with multiple stab wounds.

Police said West was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest had been made in the stabbing as of Tuesday night. Police said detectives have spoken with several witnesses but were looking for additional witnesses and information.

Anyone with information can contact Burleson police at 817-426-9895 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 817-469-TIPS.