A 32-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday in west Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of Gallant Fox Drive, where they found Adam Hinguanzo with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hinguanzo was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Dallas police Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or email jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.