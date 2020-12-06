32-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Red Bird: Dallas Police

A 32-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times early Sunday in Red Bird, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 12:54 a.m. to the 800 block of Misty Glen Lane, where Kiston Lamond Johnson Jr. was found in the driver's seat of a car with gunshot wounds.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Rawleigh Williams at 469-934-5737 or email r.williams@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.