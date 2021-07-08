Plano

32-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Found Shot in Plano, Police Say

Metro

A 32-year-old Dallas man died after being found shot in Plano late Wednesday night, Plano police said.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Mini Market located at 5861 Legacy Circle. Upon arrival, officers found Steven Christopher Gambles II, 32, police said, with a gunshot wound in the head.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gambles was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Kaufman County 6 mins ago

Kaufman County Considers Curfew for Minors

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

Spectators Not Allowed at Olympics, North Texas Athlete Looking at the Positives

The Plano police department said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148.

This article tagged under:

PlanoPlano police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us