32-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Found Shot in Plano, Police Say

A 32-year-old Dallas man died after being found shot in Plano late Wednesday night, Plano police said.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Mini Market located at 5861 Legacy Circle. Upon arrival, officers found Steven Christopher Gambles II, 32, police said, with a gunshot wound in the head.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gambles was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Plano police department said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148.