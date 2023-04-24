3 Teens Shot, 1 Killed Near Oak Cliff Park Saturday

A North Texas family is grieving the loss of their 18-year-old son, one of three teenagers shot near an Oak Cliff park on Saturday.

Dallas Police found 18-year-old Brian Caballero, shot and killed Saturday near Oak Cliff’s Martin Weiss Park. His body was found in the 1200 block of Shasta Avenue. Officers had been called to the area on reports of a shooting.

Two other 18-year-olds shot nearby were also hospitalized. Their condition was unknown Monday afternoon.

DPD said all three teens knew each other and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

“There’s no words to explain what I’m feeling,” said Brian's mother Martha Caballero.

Caballero, a former Red Oak Varsity soccer player, had recently transferred out of the district, according to a district spokesperson. Extra counselors would be on hand to help students and staff.

“He loved playing soccer. Ever since he was a kid, he loved it,” said his father Dorian Caballer. “He was a wonderful kid. Always happy, making funny noises and funny faces.”

His parents are still unclear about what happened in the park that night and are pleading for the public’s help.

“It’s my baby. If someone knows something, if someone saw something, please come forward,” said his mother Martha Caballero.