Kelly Clarkson addresses Ozempic rumors after losing weight

Kelly Clarkson is definitely feeling stronger—but it's not because of that medication.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer addressed recent rumors surrounding her weight loss, revealing she did not use Ozempic—a medication intended to treat type 2 diabetes that has become popular in Hollywood for dropping pounds.

"My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,'" she explained on the May 13 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "Everybody thinks it Ozempic. It's not."

Instead, Clarkson confessed she has been using a different medication to help her slim down after she weighed in at 203 pounds at her heaviest point.

"It's something else," she noted of the unnamed treatment, "but it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar—obviously my body doesn't do it right."

As Clarkson explained, "I ended up having to do that, because my blood work got so bad."

She was prompted to begin her weight loss journey after watching a performance of herself and not recognizing who she was watching on screen.

"We were in my house in New York like watching," the 42-year-old said, "and then all of a sudden I paused and I was like, 'Who the f--k is that?' I swear to god, it sounds insane."

She added, You see it. And you're like, ‘Well, she about to die of a heart attack.'"

Clarkson—who finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022—added that those in her inner circle also didn't notice her body changing over time.

"I looked at my manager who's known me for over 15 years," the TV host recalled, "and she was like, 'I know I'm kind of shocked as you.' And I think because your people are with you the whole time, so it's gradual. You don't even realize."

However, there's one other part of her health journey Clarkson wanted to set the record straight on. The "American Idol" alum felt many were concerned her size meant she was "miserable and depressed," but she explained it was nothing of the sort, even joking that she was "was riding high with someone" and living her best life.

The "Because of You" singer has been candid about her transformation as of late, noting she was further motivated to improve her health and change her diet after she was diagnosed as pre-diabetic.

"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't," she told People in January. "And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway."