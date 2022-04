Three North Texas postal workers have been indicted on mail theft charges.

Federal investigators say Arthur Lopez stole four pieces of mail in Fort Worth in late 2021 that included a check worth over $4,000 and three gift cards.

Laura Macleod, another Fort Worth worker, is accused of stealing $50 in cash, tea and clothing.

Detectives say Rainey Pennycuff stole a $20 gift card, and $20 in Wichita Falls.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unclear whether the charged are still employed.