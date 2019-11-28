3 Hospitalized in 4-Vehicle Crash With Wrong-Way Driver: NRH PD

Three people were hurt in a 4-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday morning in North Richland Hills, police say.

The incident happened about 5:15 a.m. and led to the closure of eastbound Interstate 820 between the Holiday Lane and Grapevine Highway exits, according to police spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru.

A police official said 29-year-old Noemi Martinez drove a Chevrolet Tahoe west along eastbound I-820 into oncoming traffic, striking two SUVs and a sedan. Police originally stated the driver had entered the highway through the Boulevard 26 exit ramp, but later said it was unclear where she entered the freeway.

Martinez remained in jail Friday morning with charges and bond pending, police said.

The driver of the sedan, described by police as being 17 years old, was hospitalized in critical condition. A dog in the car died in the crash, police said.

Two people were sent to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The driver of a fourth vehicle was not hurt, police said.

