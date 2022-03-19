3 Arrested in Ulta Cosmetics Store Theft in Allen: Police

Three people have been arrested following a theft that resulted in a high-speed chase on Friday, police said.

On Friday, officers received reports of shoplifting at ULTA Beauty located at 190 East Stacy Road Suite 2680.

Officials say three suspects took multiple baskets of boxed perfume, totaling over $10,000 in stolen merchandise.

According to police, officers located their vehicle southbound on US 75 near Bethany. Police said the driver had removed the license plates from the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

During the pursuit, Allen police received a call from a woman who identified herself as the mother of one of the suspects.

Police said she told officers she was communicating with her daughter who was driving the vehicle.

According to police, the mother was able to convince the driver to pull over at the Circle K gas station located at I-20 and Trade Days Boulevard in Canton.

The occupants all voluntarily surrendered and were taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police said the suspects involved included a 16-year-old girl, an adult woman, and an adult male who face charges of evading arrest, theft, and tampering with physical evidence.