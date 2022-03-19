Allen

3 Arrested in Ulta Cosmetics Store Theft in Allen: Police

Allen police said they teamed with one of the suspects' mothers to convince them to surrender

NBC 5 News

Three people have been arrested following a theft that resulted in a high-speed chase on Friday, police said.

On Friday, officers received reports of shoplifting at ULTA Beauty located at 190 East Stacy Road Suite 2680.

Officials say three suspects took multiple baskets of boxed perfume, totaling over $10,000 in stolen merchandise.

According to police, officers located their vehicle southbound on US 75 near Bethany. Police said the driver had removed the license plates from the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

During the pursuit, Allen police received a call from a woman who identified herself as the mother of one of the suspects.

Police said she told officers she was communicating with her daughter who was driving the vehicle.

According to police, the mother was able to convince the driver to pull over at the Circle K gas station located at I-20 and Trade Days Boulevard in Canton.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Carrollton Mega Center 1 hour ago

Carrollton Mega Center Moves to Appointment Only Due to Long Lines

Dallas 5 hours ago

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

The occupants all voluntarily surrendered and were taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police said the suspects involved included a 16-year-old girl, an adult woman, and an adult male who face charges of evading arrest, theft, and tampering with physical evidence.

This article tagged under:

Allenallen pdshopliftingUlta Beauty
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us