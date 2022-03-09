3 Arrested After I-30 ‘Rolling Gunfight,' Crash

Two people are facing felony charges after apparent road rage leads to a shootout between drivers on a North Texas highway.

Royse City Police said officers were notified at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday that two drivers headed west on Interstate 30 were shooting at each other.

Witnesses told police the driver of a silver Kia SUV and a burgundy Dodge Challenger had been driving aggressively, passing and break-checking each other when a passenger in the Kia leaned out of the vehicle and began shooting at the other driver near the Erby Campbell exit.

The driver of the Challenger was also armed and began firing back, police said.

Witnesses said the two vehicles continued traveling west on I-30 in what was described as a "rolling gunfight."

An uninvolved driver, a 34-year-old woman, told police as the Challenger passed her she saw the driver firing through his passenger window in her direction. She said she jerked her wheel to the right and left the interstate, crossing the grassy median and ending up on the service road. The woman said her vehicle had been struck by at least one round in the front bumper.

As the drivers approached Lake Ray Hubbard, police said the driver of the Kia exited the highway at Ridge Road where he was involved in a collision. Three people ran from the Kia, police said, and were taken into custody a short time later.

Moments later the driver of the Dodge Challenger was stopped by a Rockwall County Deputy at Dalrock and I-30 and was also arrested.

Two people are now facing charges related to the gunfight on the highway, the driver of the Challenger, identified by Rockwall Police as Kordell Tenzeno, and the Kia passenger, identified by police as Tommy Alvarado.

Tenzeno is facing a charge of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, while Alvarado is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

The driver of the Kia, identified by police as David Bullard, was arrested and charged with accident involving a vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.

It's not clear how many shots were fired in the exchange but both cars had what appeared to be several bullet holes, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Royse City Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.