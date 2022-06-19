3 Arrested After Fort Worth Car Chase Ends in Dallas

Three people have been arrested after leading Fort Worth Police on a car chase into the Dallas area.

The chase begin at 11:13 p.m. Saturday night after officers were called to a possible racing scene where they attempted to stop a vehicle from leaving.

An initial pursuit stopped but began again after another Fort Worth Police Officer spotted the vehicle traveling over 100 mph on highway 183. Another pursuit continued and ended near Gibbs Williams Circle in Dallas.

Three individuals, Dathan Straw, 18, Xavier Fisher, 18, and Trequan Busby, 18, have been arrested and charged with evading arrest and detention