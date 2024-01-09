3 adults killed in Dallas when car crashes into a tree along Mockingbird

Three adults were killed early Tuesday when the car they were riding in left the road and struck a tree.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at about 8:05 a.m. along the 7200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Though the investigation is ongoing, police said a vehicle was headed west when it left the road and hit a tree.

Two adults were killed at the scene. A third adult who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The cause of the crash and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Dallas Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.