Lucky's Mini Mart in Fort Worth was burglarized on Oct. 20, 2019.

A Fort Worth mini-mart was burglarized Sunday, police say.

Fort Worth police officers responded Sunday to a burglary in progress at Lucky's Mini Mart on Rosedale.

Police said that when officers arrived, they discovered three men inside of the closed convenience store. The men fled the scene and ran into a wooded area nearby.

Police used their helicopter to assist with the ground search for the suspects.

Officers and Air 1 pursued the suspects, but could not locate them.

So far, no arrests have been made.